TOTAL Mechanical, Inc.     

Pewaukee | Founded: 1968

Industry: Mechanical contracting and manufacturing

Employees: 336

TOTAL Mechanical is a mechanical contracting firm specializing in the design, installation and services of commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and fire protection systems as well as mechanical systems that support industrial and manufacturing processes.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Licia Streich, president and chief operating officer: “We created a position that concentrated on our industry-specific commodity markets as well as a greater focus on our inventory control processes.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“We changed the way we went to market by aligning ourselves with like-minded customers with similar values and goals. Being named a Top Workplace for a 12th consecutive year by our employees also contributed to our success. We provide an employee-centric work environment that encourages collaboration, respect and safety within the organization.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Access to skilled labor, replacement of senior-level team leaders who are aging out of the organization and the economy in general.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“With nine acquisitions over the past 20 years, we will continue to be hyper-focused with regards to divisional integration and diversification within all of our vertical business units.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Surround yourself with people smarter than you.”