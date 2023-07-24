TitletownTech closes a second fund worth $70 million

Green Bay-based venture capital firm TitletownTech announced this week it has closed a second fund worth $70 million. The fund is made up of 27 investors, both old and new. TitletownTech now has $95 million in assets under management.

TitletownTech is an innovation fund formed in 2019 out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. It builds and funds early-stage, high-growth startups. The firm has several core investment areas including sports, media and entertainment; health and wellness; agriculture; water and environment; manufacturing and construction; supply chain and logistics; and cross-industry technologies.

“More than doubling the size of our first fund demonstrates the trust and confidence our investors have in the strength of our team and portfolio,” said Craig Dickman, TitletownTech’s managing director “With new and existing investors working alongside us, we are uniquely positioned to support founders and portfolio companies.”

TitletownTech’s portfolio includes Delafied-based Synthetaic, which was recently profiled in the New York Times after its AI program helped tracked a Chinese weather balloon, and Milwaukee-based logistics startup Renaissant, which recently closed a $1.5 million seed round.

Since its inception, TitletownTech has invested in 30 companies. The majority of the firm’s first fund went to first-time founders and more than 50 of those founders went on to raise additional capital.

“Starting a successful company, much like leading a National Geographic exploration, takes a lot more than a good idea and funding. It also requires a local critical mass of talent, partnerships, and energy,” said Corey Jaskolski, CEO of Synthetaic. “TitletownTech is a unique focal point that brings all these pieces together and has been key to Synthetaic’s success to date.”

TitletownTech is already working to deploy capital from its second fund.