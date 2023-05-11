Milwaukee-based logistics startup Renaissant closes $1.5 million seed round

[caption id="attachment_544743" align="alignleft" width="229"]
Thomas Dean, president and chief executive officer of Renaissant.[/caption]
Milwaukee-based Renaissant, Inc.
, the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, has closed a $1.5 million seed round. The funding round was led by Atlanta-based Venture 53
with participation from Green Bay-based TitletownTech
and Camden, New Jersey-based NFI Ventures.
Through its digital platform Dock|C2, Renaissant helps warehouse and logistics companies improve loading operations. The tool organizes warehouse and transportation management system data in one place, allowing companies to visualize their operations. It then optimizes shipping and receiving schedules based on weather, traffic patterns and other variables incorporated into its machine learning algorithms.
“Over the past three years, industry participants have continuously shared two overarching themes. First, that logistics operations and IT systems are siloed and inefficient. Second, the universe of logistics technology has many tools that solve single problems, for example tracking devices and cameras, but those tools don’t enhance broader workflow solutions,” said Tom Dean,
founder and chief executive officer of Renaissant. “We’re helping bridge these gaps, and through these new partnerships with Venture 53, TitletownTech and NFI Ventures, we’ll be able to grow even faster to meet industry demand.”
Renaissant serves customers in the manufacturing, food distribution, freight forwarding, and third-party logistics industries. The company is also looking to work with businesses in the container freight station market as there are new regulations requiring warehouse operators to annually document and report semi-truck activity and related carbon emissions outside their facilities.
“We are excited to invest in Renaissant, and believe the company adds important value to the transportation marketplace,” said Craig Dickman,
TitletownTech managing director. “Renaissant’s innovative approach to yard management, which integrates warehouse management, transportation management, and driver platforms, fills an important gap for companies looking to improve the flow of goods through their facilities.”