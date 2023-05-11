Milwaukee-based logistics startup Renaissant closes $1.5 million seed round

By
-

Thomas Dean, president and chief executive officer of Renaissant. Milwaukee-based Renaissant, Inc., the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, has closed a $1.5 million seed round. The funding round was led by Atlanta-based Venture 53 with participation from Green Bay-based TitletownTech and Camden, New Jersey-based NFI Ventures. Through its

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

