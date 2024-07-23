Tim Sheehy joins Evans Transportation board of advisors

Delafield-based Evans Transportation
, a third-party provider of logistics solutions, announced this week the addition of Tim Sheehy
to its board of advisors.
Sheehy spent 40 years with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
, becoming president in 1992. He's since transitioned into a senior advisor role with MMAC.
“Tim’s appointment to the board of advisors comes at a perfect time for Evans,” said Ryan Keepman
, president and chief executive officer of Evans Transportation. “His extensive history of driving economic results for the state of Wisconsin will augment Evans’ desire in delivering value to our home state. His experience in building relationships with commerce, state and federal government authorities brings Evans into a new realm of opportunity that we are eager to support.”
Sheehy currently serves on the boards of Johnson Financial Group, QPS, Pindel Global Precision, Summerfest, Rocketship Public Charter Schools, Milwaukee College Prep and City Forward Collective.
“Evans Transportations’ homegrown roots in Wisconsin and commitment to being the state’s third-party logistics provider makes it an honor to join their Board of Advisors,” said Sheehy. “I look forward to leveraging my networks at multiple levels to identify opportunities for Evans to continue expanding on their Evans Experience and take them to the next level.”
Evans Transportation was recognized
as the fastest growing company in southeast Wisconsin at the 2023 Future 50 Awards, hosted by BizTimes Milwaukee. The company will also be recognized during this year’s Future 50 event
.