Third Space to open an innovation brewhouse in Menomonee Falls

Third Space Brewing will open its second location with an innovation brewhouse at the corner of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

The Third Space Innovation Brewhouse will be part of a mixed-use development first pitched by Weas Development in 2020. The project includes 173 apartments along with retail and restaurant spaces. The Third Space brewhouse will include a 10-barrel innovation brewery and kitchen.

The new building will be approximately 5,000 square feet. It will include a 112-seat indoor taproom, a covered outdoor patio, and outdoor common areas with fire pits and other amenities. Construction onsite has already begun with an anticipated grand opening in June 2024.

Third Space Brewing’s flagship location is at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley. When Third Space first opened in 2016, the brewery sought to bring beer styles that hadn’t yet gained traction with local beer drinkers. Most breweries were making European – specifically German – styles of beer.

Andy Gehl, co-founder and president of the brewery, previously told BizTimes Milwaukee the city did not have the same movement toward “hop-forward” beers other cities did. With its production facility and taproom in the Menomonee Valley, Third Space aims to make those modern-style beers but in an approachable way.

“Our current tap room has become well known as the place to be for big events like Wisconsin IPA Fest and Ice Bear Fest, and we have cultivated a great group of regulars who have made our tap room their own ‘third space,'” said Gehl in a Monday announcement. “However, we have always been more of a destination brewery at our main location. Opening a second location in the heart of where so many people live and work offers a great opportunity for a much larger group of people to connect with the Third Space Brewing brand while continuing to be the go-to spot at the Milwaukee tap room for private parties, creative events, or a fresh Happy Place directly from the source.”

Third Space is working with Milwaukee-based interior design firm Three Sixty on the taproom design. The brewery will soon begin its search for new employees to fill open managerial, kitchen and taproom positions. The first phase of the project will focus on opening the taproom and restaurant portions, with the brewery to follow.

Brewmaster Kevin Wright will oversee the brewing operations with a focus on innovation. Craft beer fans can expect to see a lineup of new beers and styles that they haven’t seen from Third Space in the past, alongside some core Third Space beers like Happy Place.

“We deliberately chose specialized equipment that expands our processing capabilities, allowing us to delve into more innovative beer styles than our current equipment and facility allow,” said Wright. “As a five-year Menomonee Falls resident, I’m thrilled to contribute to the community by introducing a new ‘third space’ into our shared experience.”