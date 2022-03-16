Work could begin soon on mixed-use development in Menomonee Falls

Construction could begin soon on a large mixed-use development southeast of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.
Pitched in late 2020 by Milwaukee-based Weas Development
, the project calls for a two-story restaurant building along with additional commercial space and 173 apartment units across multiple buildings.
The 10-acre development site consists of three parcels, and currently includes a vacant former GM auto dealership and existing multi-tenant retail building.
Menomonee Falls building projects coordinator Emily Duval said that a demolition permit had been issued to Moore Construction to raze all of the existing buildings on the site, adding that crews were slated to tear down the structures either this week or next.
Building permits were submitted for the project in early February, Duval said, and were just undergoing final zoning and engineering reviews.
A call made Tuesday afternoon to founder and principal of Weas Development, Doug Weas, was not immediately returned.
Initial plans filed with the village depict an 8,000-square-foot restaurant building at the hard corner of the site; a 10,500-square-foot, one-story commercial building along Appleton Avenue; a 49,000-square-foot, four-story building near Good Hope Road that would contain 4,500 square feet of retail space and 32 apartment units; and three more buildings, each totaling three stories and 47,000 square feet with 47 apartment units. The project would also have 406 parking spaces, including 155 covered stalls and 251 surface stalls.
Would-be renters would have 32 studios, 92 one-bedroom, 48 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units two choose from. Proposed amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness and yoga area, leasing office and a club room.
Those conceptual plans did not name specific restaurant or commercial users, although later plans reference a possible deal with a brewpub, the name of which was not disclosed.
Weas has done several other developments near the site, including a few corporate office projects in Menomonee Falls’ Woodland Prime office park along Good Hope Road to the east.