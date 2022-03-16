Work could begin soon on mixed-use development in Menomonee Falls

Demolition permit issued for existing site structures, building permits under final review

Cara Spoto
Credit: JLA Architects
A site plan shows the proposed layout for the Weas Development project slate for construction at West Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue. (Credit: JLA Architects)
Construction could begin soon on a large mixed-use development southeast of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls. Pitched in late 2020 by Milwaukee-based Weas Development, the project calls for a two-story restaurant…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

