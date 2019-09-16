The Water Council launches second Tech Challenge competition

The Water Council and its corporate partners have launched the second iteration of Tech Challenge, a global competition aimed at identifying freshwater technologies with high potential for commercialization or implementation.

The organization is seeking submissions focused on inline sensors for detecting water quality parameters and artificial intelligence for pipe networks and systems for this year’s contest.

Winning teams will receive prize money, access to corporate research and development resources and a chance to partner with corporate sponsors on marketing, licensing or sale of the winning technology or idea.

A.O. Smith Corp. Badger Meter Inc. and Rexnord subsidiary Zurn Industries are the corporate sponsors for the Tech Challenge.

Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council, said the first round of the Tech Challenge competition exceeded expectations.

“We were impressed with the quality and maturity of ideas that were submitted from across the world and this played out by the fact that our corporate sponsors found a number of solutions that they are continuing to pursue.”

For Tech Challenge topics, application criteria, entry forms and other Water Council program details, go to watertechhub.com. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 3 and finalists will be announced in December.