The Trade Milwaukee hotel names Rich Lundt as general manager

Rich Lundt has been named general manager of The Trade Milwaukee, a nine-story boutique hotel currently under construction in the Deer District.
Madison-based developer and operator North Central Group announced the hire Monday, almost one year after unveiling the hotel's moniker and concept. The project broke ground in September and is slated to open early next year, directly north of Fiserv Forum at the corner of Juneau and Vel R. Phillips avenues in downtown Milwaukee.
Lundt has 32 years of industry experience, ranging from food and beverage operations to partnerships with professional sports teams. For the past 12 years, he was GM at Atrium Hospitality in Frisco, Texas.
Now as GM of The Trade, Lundt will oversee all day-to-day operations at the 230-room hotel, including guest management, events, and its two high-end restaurants. The position marks Lundt's return to NCG, having served as GM in the company's Omaha market from 2001 to 2005.
"We are truly excited to welcome Rich Lundt back home to the NCG family," said Jonathan Bogatay, CEO at NCG. "His vision and experience will create an atmosphere that will draw guests from across the country to the heart of Deer District. We are excited to see The Trade flourish under Rich’s leadership."
The Trade is part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a group of independently owned hotels known for upscale accommodations and designs. The name is an homage to the tradesmen who built the city of Milwaukee.
"Making The Trade the best hotel in Wisconsin starts by immersing myself in the Milwaukee community," said Lundt. "I am dedicated to improving visitors’ experience in Milwaukee as a whole because enhancing their overall visit will improve our ability to distinguish The Trade as an authentic experience for all who visit."
The Milwaukee Bucks have said the Marriott hotel would be the first of two hotel properties they’d like to develop in the Deer District. The other would likely be built on a portion of the former Bradley Center site, south of Fiserv Forum.