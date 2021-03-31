The Silver Lining

THE STORY OF WEST BEND MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY starts with a mission to help others. That mission was born back in 1894 when 38 West Bend businessmen needed to help each other. After a fire destroyed an entire commercial block, these men united to build West Bend Mutual Fire Insurance Company. Even then, they began to see that something good could come from something bad.

We soon learned that helping our independent insurance agents, and establishing trust, is paramount to success. For nearly 127 years, West Bend has earned a reputation in the industry for building and nurturing strong relationships with agents through personal contact, responsible actions, and a genuine concern for our valued partners. Today more than 1,500 independent insurance agencies across 13 states represent West Bend.

Our associates develop and nurture strong relationships by providing them with fast and fair claim service and thorough underwriting and loss prevention services. Inspecting storm damage on a weekend, calmly walking a nervous claimant through the claims process, or making sure an urgent overnight delivery gets out on time. All of it done while responding to their needs quickly, empathetically, and ethically.

The spirit of helping others is alive and well today. West Bend associates continually rise to the challenge. Whether it’s pounding nails at a Habitat home, selling baked goods for Relay for Life, or collecting money and gifts for local families in need during the holidays, help is always given with a smile, with pride, and with a strong desire to make things better.

The West Bend Mutual Insurance Company Charitable Fund, established in 1995, focuses on programs that support the arts, strengthen children and families, protect the environment, and enrich community life, primarily in Southeast Wisconsin. Since then, more than $13 million in grants have been awarded.

Today, nearly 127 years after its founders brought their mission to fruition, West Bend Mutual Insurance is still helping people. It will continue to be the story of a company that grows with purpose, where decisions are always predicated on doing what’s best for our customers and associates. It will continue to be the story of a company with a simple desire to help our customers through problems and adversity; to make sure positives come from negative situations; to step up when they need us. To do the right thing.