The Pfister to reopen June 8

Marcus Hotels & Resorts plans to reopen premier downtown Milwaukee hotel The Pfister on June 8, having closed it in early April in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting June 10, The Pfister’s ground-floor restaurant, the Mason Street Grill, will reopen for dinner only with a limited menu, and the Well Spa + Salon will offer manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair treatment.

“The Pfister Hotel has long been a special place in the Milwaukee community, and it saddened us to temporarily suspend operations during this critical time,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “We are pleased to reopen our doors and welcome our guests and customers once again.”

The company announced Thursday that its two Lake Geneva properties, the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and the Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, will reopen on June 15.

Marcus Hotels’ has not yet announced a reopening date for its two other downtown Milwaukee properties, the Saint Kate Arts Hotel and the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

All 90 Marcus Theatres locations also remain closed until further notice.

Marcus Hotels has implemented a set of new safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as its hotels, resorts, spas, golf courses and restaurants begin to welcome customers back inside.

Focusing on increased cleanliness and sanitization, the “CleanCare Pledge” includes the use of new technology for low-to-no contact transactions, social distancing measures, PPE for employees and guests, and enhanced cleaning protocols that “go beyond” industry standards and CDC guidelines, the company said.

“Our team of Pfister associates will be trained and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to create a healthy and safe experience for our guests that is free of stress and worry,” said Evans.

