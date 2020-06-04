Marcus Hotels announces reopening date for Grand Geneva, Timber Ridge

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has set a June 15 reopening date for its two Lake Geneva properties, the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and the Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark.

The hotels will be the first of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp.‘s businesses to reopen to the public, having been temporarily closed for months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Grand Geneva and Timber Ridge are ideal drivable getaways for guests seeking retreat opportunities close to home that give them the space they desire, with fresh air, outdoor activities, and plenty of private spaces,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

Marcus Hotels has implemented a set of new safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as its hotels, resorts, spas, golf courses and restaurants begin to welcome customers back inside.

Focusing on increased cleanliness and sanitization, the “CleanCare Pledge” includes the use of new technology for low-to-no contact transactions, social distancing measures, PPE for employees and guests, and enhanced cleaning protocols that “go beyond” industry standards and CDC guidelines, the company said.

“For the past month, we have been reexamining the guest experience, finding ways to make it safer and to ease any guest concerns so when our guests escape to our resort they can relax and immediately get into vacation-mode,” Evans said.

Marcus Hotels’ other six properties as well as all 90 Marcus Theatres locations remain closed until further notice.

Marcus Corp. reported a $22.2 million operating loss for the first quarter 2020, compared to operating income of $5 million last year.

