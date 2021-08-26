The Pathway to leadership

Three dynamic women are leading the way at Milwaukee Area Technical College as deans of the school’s Academic and Career Pathways, which offer students a dedicated team, resources and guidance tailored to their future profession.

Each dean leads the Pathway, which can include over 100 staff and faculty as well as hundreds or thousands of students.

Kamela Goodwyn, Ph.D., MATC dean of the STEM Pathway, guides through the humility of a learner. In her words, every day is an opportunity for growth. Her democratic and strategic leadership style incorporates the expertise of her faculty and staff teams to advance STEM initiatives, including greater representation of women and people of color in the industry.

“To lead tomorrow, we must learn today,” said Dr. Goodwyn. “Learning in my position is multifaceted. Every day I am learning from my team, my industry’s trends and myself.”

Kelly J. Dries, Ph.D., MATC dean of the Healthcare Pathway, understands that it takes consistent energy and charisma to lead. Her consistency as a leader helped the faculty, staff and students in the Healthcare Pathway get through the demands of the pandemic.

“I draw energy from my team,” Dr. Dries said. “I look to them for inspiration. To be that transformational leader, you must find your team’s passions and gifts. There is energy to that.”

Becky Alsup has been in her role as dean of the Manufacturing, Construction and Transportation Pathway for nearly two years, and has an extensive background in manufacturing, a traditionally male-dominant industry.

“At MATC, I feel supported for who I am and what I contribute, not based on my gender,” Alsup said. “Having been in manufacturing, I’m often the minority. I’ve found that you have to be strong and be your authentic self.”

Through intention, the leaders at MATC are transforming their community.

