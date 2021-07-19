The missing piece: Commencement of Couture construction raises hopes for improving downtown connections

By
Alex Zank
-
An aerial view of The Couture construction site and its surroundings.
For years Milwaukee officials have sought to improve the downtown’s lakefront access, enhance transit options and further link downtown with nearby neighborhoods, especially the Historic Third Ward. They have also tried desperately to build up…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

