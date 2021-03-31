The mayor? A chief innovation officer? A new department? Where should new ideas in Milwaukee government come from?

As part of our 25th anniversary issue, we asked business and community leaders to suggest big ideas and goals for Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 25 years.

The department Fojut is suggesting would focus on areas like talent, the future economy, cost savings and inefficiencies and culture. Fojut said it is needed “to solve problems and uncover inefficiencies while also working to improve systems, inspire innovation across sectors, and evaluate outdated projects and procedures.”

Discussion about the idea on social media largely centered on the best approach to achieve these goals, not whether the city needs to be pursuing them.

Beyond whether innovation and transformation should be the responsibility of the mayor or a new department, readers also chimed in on what the focus of a transformation position should be:

Readers also pointed out that other cities have departments working on similar issues:

