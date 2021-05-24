The last word: Blending purpose and profit

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Terry Leahy
Terry Leahy Credit: Jake Hill
Terry Leahy is chief executive officer of MyPath, an Oconomowoc-based, employee-owned family of companies that provide specialized education, therapeutic and community support services for high-need individuals. Leahy shares how MyPath has confronted workforce challenges by…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display