The Knowledge Brokers™

WHAT STARTED 46 YEARS AGO on a handshake in a single family home, has turned into a third generation thriving business. Today, under the leadership and ownership of Ken Riesch, the third generation of Knowledge Brokers™ consisting of Jack Riesch, Bryon Riesch, and Stephanie Riesch-Knapp are advancing succession plans with their continued commitment to the future of the organization.

Based on the premise of independence from day one, R&R Insurance continues to lead the way in providing insurance and risk management strategies for your home and business needs. R&R Insurance provides peace of mind for clients with Commercial, Employee Benefits, Home & Auto, and Wealth Management Divisions. R&R Insurance’s strong financial position enables reinvestment into employees through leading technologies, continuing employee education, and career advancement opportunities.

In May 2019, R&R Insurance put a flag in the ground with 60,000 square feet of opportunity in a newly renovated headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin. This modern, open-space work environment was designed with state of the art technology and unique design features, allowing R&R Insurance to continue providing superior service to customers and assist in the recruitment of the top talent in the industry.

The team of nearly 200 insurance professionals has helped R&R Insurance grow and become one of the largest family-owned independent agencies in Wisconsin. “The fact that we are family-owned and independent, has allowed us to keep all business decisions local and keep our customers’ asset protection strategies front and center”, said Jack Riesch, Owner of R&R Insurance Services.

R&R Insurance truly believes in investing in the future of its employees. “Success is to be shared” has been famously tagged by the Riesch family. They are deeply committed to all of the communities in which they live, work, and play. Last year alone, R&R Insurance and its employees donated over $200,000 in charitable giving and shared countless hours of volunteering. “We are incredibly proud of the longevity with our business partners – we would not be where we are today without the ongoing support of our community and insurance company partners,” said Riesch.

The R&R Insurance model has proven that relationships matter and local ownership and dedicated resources are valuable in today’s market. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, The Knowledge Brokers™ became a trusted source, providing timely resources, useful tools, and creating unique risk management strategies for clients and partners.

On behalf of the Riesch family, R&R Insurance wishes BizTimes continued success and is grateful for its 25 years of support of the southeastern Wisconsin business community.

