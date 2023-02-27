The Interview: Jennifer Abele and Raquel Filmanowicz

By
-
Jennifer Abele and Raquel Filmanowicz
Jennifer Abele and Raquel Filmanowicz

VC 414 launched at the start of the year with one mission in mind: to help underrepresented founders grow their businesses and create generational wealth. Founded by venture capitalist and angel investor Jennifer Abele and former BMO Harris executive Raquel Filmanowicz, the city’s newest early-stage venture capital firm is the product of several years of

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

