The Hop scaling back operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Hop streetcar system in downtown Milwaukee is scaling back its operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the new schedule, the streetcar will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with cars arriving every 20 minutes. The schedule begins Thursday and will remain until further notice, according to a news release.

The revised schedule can be found online.

Streetcar ridership has declined in the wake of statewide efforts to eliminate non-essential travel, the release streets. Gov. Tony Evers previously ordered that bars and restaurants provide only take-out or delivery services, and took things a step further Monday saying he plans to issue a stay-at-home order statewide.

The Hop is being cleaned more frequently to help spread infection. Officials also recommend that passengers leave additional space between themselves and others, and to use the seats whenever possible rather than holding the poles or hand straps.