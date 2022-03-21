The good life: Mental health administrator Kevin Kluesner adds new title to his resume: published novelist

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Kevin Kluesner
Kevin Kluesner
Kevin Kluesner takes exception to millennials getting all the credit for popularizing side hustles. After all, he’s maintained one for four decades, working full-time in health care and as a writer on the side.  Kluesner,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display