The Franchisee: Great & Small LLC

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Fetch! Pet Care greater Milwaukee franchise owners (from left) Carolyn Alonzo, Kate Vannoy, Karen Ambrosh, Jane Posanski, Donna Moss and Sarah Fadness.
Fetch! Pet Care greater Milwaukee franchise owners (from left) Carolyn Alonzo, Kate Vannoy, Karen Ambrosh, Jane Posanski, Donna Moss and Sarah Fadness.
The Franchise: Livonia, Michigan-based Fetch! Pet Care is the nation’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services. Founded in 2002, the company has grown to more than 100 franchise locations…

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display