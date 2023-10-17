The Business Council taking over Scale Up Milwaukee initiative

After being run by the Greater Milwaukee Committee for a decade, Scale Up Milwaukee will instead be run by The Business Council beginning in 2024. Scale Up Milwaukee’s mission is to help existing southeastern Wisconsin businesses accelerate their growth to drive economic development. The program was initially launched as a business accelerator program in 2013

Ashley Smart
