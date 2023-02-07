Texas firm buys former Sears, auto center buildings at Southridge

By
-
A Texas real estate investment firm has purchased The Shoppes at Southridge, at 5200 S 76th St, Greendale. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)

A Texas real estate investment firm has purchased the former Sears store building at Southridge Mall in Greendale, and an out-lot property that includes a vacant former Seats Auto Center, for $12.3 million, according to state records. The transaction took place on Feb. 1, according to records, with Fidelis Realty Partners of suburban Houston, buying

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

