Texas firm buys former Sears, auto center buildings at Southridge

A Texas real estate investment firm has purchased the former Sears store building at Southridge Mall in Greendale, and an out-lot property that includes a vacant former Seats Auto Center, for $12.3 million, according to state records.
The transaction took place on Feb. 1, according to records, with Fidelis Realty Partners
of suburban Houston, buying the property from New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties
.
Comprised of two parcels, the properties encompass 21.5 acres of land on the north end of the Southridge Mall site at 5300 S. 76th St. in Greendale.
The two-story Sears store, which closed in 2017, has since been redeveloped as the Shoppes at Southridge
and includes 133,835 square-feet of space. Most of that space is occupied by retailers, including TJ Max, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Round 1, a bowling and amusement center that takes up more than 45,000 square feet on the second floor, according to a marketing brochure.
The second half of the second floor space, totalling 40,178 square feet, is vacant. There is also a 6,978-square foot space available on the first floor of the building. The 20,000-square-foot, former auto center is vacant.
[caption id="attachment_564446" align="aligncenter" width="1023"]
A site plan in a Mid-America marketing brochure shows the layout of the redeveloped Sears store and the vacant Sears auto center. (Mid-America)[/caption]