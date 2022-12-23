Texas-based roofing and construction company seeking franchisees to expand into Milwaukee market

Fort Worth, Texas-based Storm Guard, a roofing and construction company, is looking to expand into the Milwaukee market. The company is targeting Wisconsin for expansion due to the continuing uptick of severe weather, according to a press release. Storm Guard currently has 39 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 in the next five years. Within Wisconsin, the company is looking for two franchise partners to start the expansion into the Milwaukee area. “With heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, Storm Guard will be the perfect solution for Milwaukee residents once the snow has started to melt, and potential issues with homeowners’ roofs become more evident,” said Shane Lynch, president of Storm Guard. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping customers restore their homes after storms by offering services that include roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. Starting out at a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard leadership found themselves traveling to help local communities following natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Storm Guard currently operates in 17 states. "The work we do is crucial to the areas we serve," said Lynch. "The impact of our services has helped countless families across the nation, and we would love to expand and share our services and expertise with Milwaukee. This will help us to improve and positively impact this community and the families that are a part of it." Storm Guard’s initial franchise fee is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400 to $221,600.
