Texas-based roofing and construction company seeking franchisees to expand into Milwaukee market

By
-
A Storm Guard construction site in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo courtesy of Storm Guard.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Storm Guard, a roofing and construction company, is looking to expand into the Milwaukee market. The company is targeting Wisconsin for expansion due to the continuing uptick of severe weather, according to a press release. Storm Guard currently has 39 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 in the next five

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display