Maryland technology services provider TEKsystems is leasing space at The 42, creating as many as many as 145 jobs in downtown Milwaukee.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company announced this week it is expanding into Milwaukee in leasing 15,300 square feet at The 42, a former Pabst Brewing Co. warehouse converted into a mixed-use building.

The space will be a new recruiting center for the company, which sees a strong demand for IT talent in the area. The office is slated to open in late September or early October, and hiring is already underway for the 130-145 new employees whose job will be to recruit tech workers both in the Milwaukee market and across the greater Midwest region.

Jess Walther, manager for TEKsystems’ Milwaukee recruiting center, said the city is an example of a growing metro area that has invested in tech companies and tech talent. Specifically, the number of IT professionals in Milwaukee has grown 10% over the last five years to almost 25,000 people, he said.

“We’re excited about Milwaukee’s future, and we want to be a part of that job creation and wage growth,” Walther said in an emailed statement. “As for our downtown Milwaukee location, we were drawn to it because of its proximity to surrounding development, such as the Fiserv Forum, the Brewery District and the availability of workers.”

TEKsystems is a provider of full-stack tech services that addresses strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies, according to a news release.

The 42 is also home to the MKE Brewing Co. 9th St. Brewery, the Glass + Griddle brewpub and Venue Forty-Two event space. Earlier this year, Milwaukee-based digital marketing firm Crescendo Collective announced it would also move there, signing an 8,700-square-foot lease in The Factory Office Suites.

The 42 was developed and is owned by Bull & A Boy LLC, which is in turn owned by Milwaukee developer and real estate investor Scott Lurie.