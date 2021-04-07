Team Trivera is poised for success

In 1996 when Tom Snyder launched Trivera 1.0 (or Websight Solutions as the company was known back then), 85 percent of CEOs believed there was no use for the internet. Given the abundance of technology in our lives today, it is hard to imagine the leap of faith it took to launch a website development company at a time when the first smartphones were still a decade away and the only way to get online was with a desktop computer connected via a landline modem.

But for Tom, there wasn’t any doubt.

After a long career as a music/program director and on-air personality with several Milwaukee-area radio stations, he’d gone on to work for a software company, and was introduced to this new thing — the world wide web.

So excited about the possibilities, he started as a one man shop, working 20-hour days, meeting with clients by day, and designing and programming their websites in his basement at night. A year later, he hired his first employees: a web designer, then a programmer and a salesperson. A few months later, he convinced his wife, Marjie, to join the company “with one condition,” she said, that the company move out of their basement and into real office space.

25 years later, the Snyders’ small company has grown to become a full-service digital marketing firm whose current clients include General Mitchell International Airport, Strattec Security Corporation, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Rogers Behavioral Health, Derse, UPAF, Kalmbach Media, and more.

Innovation has always been the main ingredient to success at Trivera. Digital marketing is a constantly evolving field, and Trivera has always tried to take advantage of its potential, particularly the ability to use data to drive business decisions and create measurable results.

But it is more than that.

According to Snyder, it has always been about the team.

“From the beginning, my goal has been to surround myself with people smarter, more talented and more accomplished than me,” he said. “Team Trivera’s designers, developers, programmers, search and marketing specialists, project/account managers, salespeople, and strategists have always demonstrated that. As web design evolved into strategic digital marketing, our success has come from encouraging our amazing people to drive us to grow and change.”

Trivera begins its next chapter with plans to continue learning, growing and improving. While 2020 forced Trivera to adapt to its team working remotely, it raised market awareness of the importance of digital marketing and its potential.

Now in 2021, as the company sets its course for the months and years ahead, it does so poised for truly great things: new clients, more team members, several exciting announcements and a future that’s brighter than ever.

“It is with profound gratitude for the team members and clients who have made Trivera what it is today, that we head into the next 25 years with even more enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to our original vision to be the best digital agency in Southeastern Wisconsin,” said Snyder.

Trivera.com

262.250.9400