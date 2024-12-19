TAPCO acquired by Texas-based private equity firm

Brown Deer-based Traffic and Parking Control Co. (TAPCO)
was acquired by an affiliate of Austin, Texas-based private equity firm Peak Rock
, according to a press release.
TAPCO designs and manufactures connected road safety systems including pedestrian crossing solutions, wrong-way detection systems, and smart signs for speed abatement and hazard warning. The company also manufactures LED-enhanced signs, signalized intersection division, and emergency vehicle warning systems.
TAPCO is a family-owned business serving several Departments of Transportation, municipalities, cities and commercial business across the United States.
"We are thrilled to partner with Peak Rock as TAPCO enters this next phase of its growth trajectory,” said Andy Bergholz
, co-owner of TAPCO. “TAPCO is committed to making our roads a safer place, and we are deeply grateful to our dedicated employees, customers and partners for continuing to support that mission over the years to come."
Peak Rock makes equity and debt investments across the Unites States and Europe. In addition to its Austin office, the company also has a location in London. Peak Rock and its affiliates specialize in partnerships with family-owned businesses and first-time seekers of institutional capital and corporate investment.
"This transaction highlights Peak Rock's continued focus on investing in family and founder-owned businesses that could benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth,” said Anthony DiSimone
, chief executive officer of Peak Rock. “We will continue to be active investors in businesses like TAPCO that support critical infrastructure assets with differentiated, tech-enabled solutions."