Synthetaic’s AI tool helps scientists discover Hawaiian seabirds thought to be extinct

By
-
Submitted photo

Delafield-based artificial intelligence startup Synthetaic and its flagship product, the Rapid Automatic Image Detection tool, have helped scientists working for The Nature Conservancy discover two species of seabird previously thought to be locally extinct. Arlington County, Virginia-based TNC, a global nonprofit dedicated to conservation efforts in more than 70 countries, was using the RAIC platform

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display