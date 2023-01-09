Sweetgreen planning another Milwaukee-area location at The Corners

The popular Los Angeles-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is planning not one but two Milwaukee-area locations as it makes its Wisconsin debut.

Last week, BizTimes reported Sweetgreen’s proposed plans to take over a 2,800-square-foot space at 7603 W. State St. in the Wauwatosa Village, according to city plan commission documents. Meanwhile, the company will also open a store at The Corners of Brookfield in the Town of Brookfield this summer, a representative of the retail center confirmed Monday.

Founded in 2007, the publicly traded company has more than 175 locations across the U.S. (and growing), with the bulk of its stores found in major metros like New York City, L.A., Boston, Washington D.C. and Chicago. Its menu includes a selection of fresh-made salads, bowls and plant-based fare made with organic and locally sourced ingredients.

Sweetgreen’s Wauwatosa location would open in a space that’s long been home to The Little Read Book store, but that was news to the store’s owner Linda Burg when she saw BizTimes’ story last week.

“It was the first we heard of it,” said Burg. “Since then, and because of that story, we’ve had a lot of backlash.”

She said it was also news to local real estate firm Founders 3, who represents the owner of the State Street building.

A Founders 3 representative did not immediately respond for requests for comment. The firm’s website does have a listing for the property, describing it as a “rare village of Wauwatosa retail opportunity”

After more than 20 years of ownership, Burg sold the building in late June to Everest Tosa 2 LLC for $305,000, according to state property records.

As of today, Burg has no intention of closing her business of 38 years any time soon, but she acknowledged the reality of renting verses owning space.

“Our owners have every right to have someone replace us, and we’re due to be replaced at some point … We love the book business but at some point, yeah, we won’t be here, but we weren’t (planning on) closing right now,” she said.

The Little Read Book’s lease requires the business and the landlord to submit a four-month notice to vacate, but Burg said she has not received that notice from the building owners.

Sweetgreen’s proposal will go before the Wauwatosa Plan Commission during its Jan. 9 meeting.