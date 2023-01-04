Salad restaurant chain plans to open Wauwatosa Village location

Los Angeles-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen plans to open a location in the Wauwatosa Village area.

Founded in 2006, Sweetgreen has more than 175 locations, but none in Wisconsin.

The Wauwatosa location would be located in a 2,800-square-foot space at 7603 W. State St.

That location has been the longtime home of The Little Read Book store. A representative for the store could not immediately be reached for comment.

Plans for the Sweetgreen restaurant will be reviewed by the Wauwatosa Plan Commission on Jan. 9.