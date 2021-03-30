SVA Stays True to Our Values. Serve. People. Better.

The SVA family of companies provides professional services to businesses through our two entities: SVA Certified Public Accountants and SVA Consulting. We were founded in 1974 and are quickly approaching our 50th anniversary, a milestone our team is very proud of.

“We are focused on the core of what makes us SVA – Serve. People. Better.” said John Baltes, CEO. “These are the values our employees follow working with each other and our clients.”

SVA Certified Public Accountants serves closely-held and family-owned businesses in a variety of industries. Beyond tax and audit, our CPA firm works with business owners to increase profitability, streamline business operations, develop growth strategies, and eventually develop their exit strategy. This past year has been especially challenging for business owners and our team has been there through every moment. Since the start of the pandemic, we hosted webinars to over 5,000 business owners to help them stay informed about the ever-changing PPP loans, tax credits and deductions, and stimulus packages. We recently launched our Business Resilience Hub as a resource center providing relevant information to the business community.

SVA Consulting serves a national client base helping business leaders tackle complex business growth and transformation challenges. Businesses rely heavily on information, automation and the underlying technology. Our firm partners with them to advance their capabilities. Our core services are Data Analytics, Security & Compliance, Business Applications, IT Services, and Business Consulting. SVA Life Sciences is the latest addition to SVA Consulting, assisting the fast-growing life sciences industry. They help biopharmaceutical leaders navigate a successful commercialization journey to launch their products.

One of our firm’s main drivers is our commitment to providing all of our clients with Measurable Results.™ We like to think of this as the universal goal of every service we provide for our clients. When you hire us to perform a service, we want to ensure you get a quantifiable outcome reflecting your goals.

“We are focused on our future with our commitment to developing deeper specializations for employees, onboarding new talent, and creating new service lines as the market demands,” said Baltes. “We are especially proud to be named a Great Place to Work® Certified Company for three straight years.”

Our SVA team looks forward to serving our clients in the ever-changing challenges ahead with proactive advice, exceptional customer service, and thought-provoking ideas. We are genuinely committed to our mission to Serve. People. Better.

sva.com

(262) 641-6888