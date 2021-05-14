Survey suggests downtown Milwaukee workers are coming back faster than in other cities

Respondents expect 70% of downtown workers to return by year's end

By
Alex Zank
-
Downtown Milwaukee
Milwaukee's downtown workers are returning to the office after working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey found. The survey's findings suggest the re-entry to downtown is higher than in many other metro areas…

Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

