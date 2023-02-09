Sur La Table to return to Bayshore this spring

Kitchenware retailer Sur La Table will reopen its Bayshore location this spring, the Glendale shopping center announced this week.

The Seattle-based retailer returns nearly three years after closing its corner storefront amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2020 and closed nearly half of its stores across the U.S.

Today, Sur La Table operates about 60 store locations in 22 states, including one Wisconsin store located in Madison. It sells a variety of cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, kitchen electrics and bakeware and offers in-store cooking classes and private events.

After the brand was purchased out of bankruptcy in August 2020, it launched the Sur La Table Online Culinary Institute, offering a series of culinary education courses in a self-paced virtual format. The company continues to offer online cooking classes starting at $29 a household.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sur La Table back to Bayshore,” said Mary Mokwa, the town center’s senior general manager. “Sur La Table offers the perfect blend of retail and events that fit in perfectly to what we strive to offer our customers, community experiences that are unlike any other.”

Sur La Table is the latest in a string of new tenants announced for Bayshore, following a multi-million-dollar redevelopment by owner Cypress Equities. A Target store opened there in 2021. Regus is another company that will return to the Glendale town center this spring, with plans to renovate and reopen its co-working space inside the Silver Spring Office Building. In addition, Omaha, Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas will reopen Bayshore’s 42,951 square-foot movie theater, bowling alley and restaurant space (formerly operated by iPic) and West Hollywood-based Kids Empire will open a children’s entertainment venue in the former LensCrafters space on the northern end of the property this summer.

Since efforts got underway in 2018 to downsize the mall’s retail space and demolish or convert existing buildings for other uses, Bayshore has drawn a wave of new tenants, such as Nike, Total Wine & More, Target and Crumbl Cookies. A Culver’s restaurant was built on the north side of the property, alongside the under-construction 311-unit Bayshore Residences apartment development.