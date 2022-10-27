Regus to reopen co-working space at Bayshore

Regus has rejoined Bayshore’s tenant roster, with plans to open a redesigned co-working space at the Glendale town center in spring 2023.

Regus, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based International Workplace Group, returns to Bayshore after closing its location there in 2020. The company will move back into its former 18,021-square-foot space – located in the Silver Spring Office Building at 500 W. Silver Spring Drive – after redeveloping the space to better suit the needs of businesses in a post-pandemic, remote work climate.

“As the momentum continues to build for hybrid work, the new Regus is a great addition to serve the North Shore communities and their business needs,” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager of Bayshore. “We are thrilled to partner with the leader in the workspace revolution and help them meet the growing demand for flexible office space.”