Regus to reopen co-working space at Bayshore

“We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in the region with this latest opening,” said Mark Dixon, chief executive and founder of IWG. “Milwaukee County is growing in stature as a business hub and is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.”

He said the announcement of the Bayshore location comes as more companies are finding that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment.

“Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs,” Dixon added.

Regus’ announcement comes on the heels of news that Omaha, Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas will reopen Bayshore’s 42,951 square-foot movie theater, bowling alley and restaurant space next summer and that West Hollywood-based Kids Empire will open a children’s entertainment venue next summer in the former LensCrafters space on the northern end of the property.

Over the past few years, owner Cypress Equities has invested millions of dollars in downsizing the mall’s retail space and demolishing or converting existing buildings for other uses. Bayshore has drawn a wave of new tenants, such as Nike, Total Wine & More, Target and Crumbl Cookies. A Culver’s restaurant was built on the north side of the property, alongside the under-construction 311-unit Bayshore Residences apartment development.