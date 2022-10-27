Regus to reopen co-working space at Bayshore

Regus has rejoined Bayshore’s tenant roster, with plans to open a redesigned co-working space at the Glendale town center in spring 2023.
Regus, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based International Workplace Group, returns to Bayshore after closing its location there in 2020. The company will move back into its former 18,021-square-foot space – located in the Silver Spring Office Building at 500 W. Silver Spring Drive – after redeveloping the space to better suit the needs of businesses in a post-pandemic, remote work climate.
“As the momentum continues to build for hybrid work, the new Regus is a great addition to serve the North Shore communities and their business needs,” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager of Bayshore. “We are thrilled to partner with the leader in the workspace revolution and help them meet the growing demand for flexible office space.”
The new Regus co-working space will include private offices, workstations and conference rooms. It’ll be the seventh Milwaukee-area location for IWG, which was formerly known as Regus and now owns several “workspace solution” brands – including Regus, Spaces, No18, Openoffice, Basepoint and Signature – with 3,300 locations across more than 110 countries.
Locally, Regus has locations in the city of Milwaukee at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., 342 N. Water St. and 11414 W. Park Place; in Pewaukee at the Riverwood Corporate Center I building at N19 W24400 Riverwood Dr.; and in Brookfield at 200 S. Executive Drive. Spaces opened a location in 2018 in the Bader Rutter building, 1433 N. Water St., in downtown Milwaukee.
“We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in the region with this latest opening,” said Mark Dixon, chief executive and founder of IWG. “Milwaukee County is growing in stature as a business hub and is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.”
He said the announcement of the Bayshore location comes as more companies are finding that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment.
“Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs,” Dixon added.
Regus’ announcement comes on the heels of news that Omaha, Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas will reopen Bayshore’s 42,951 square-foot movie theater, bowling alley and restaurant space next summer and that West Hollywood-based Kids Empire will open a children’s entertainment venue next summer in the former LensCrafters space on the northern end of the property.
Over the past few years, owner Cypress Equities has invested millions of dollars in downsizing the mall’s retail space and demolishing or converting existing buildings for other uses. Bayshore has drawn a wave of new tenants, such as Nike, Total Wine & More, Target and Crumbl Cookies. A Culver’s restaurant was built on the north side of the property, alongside the under-construction 311-unit Bayshore Residences apartment development.