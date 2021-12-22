Supply chain challenges, onshoring opportunities helped drive MPE acquisition of Racine Metal-Fab

By
Arthur Thomas
-
MPE's facility at 10597 W. Glenbrook Court in Milwaukee. Photo credit: Google
With many customers looking to bring manufacturing back to the United States amid ongoing supply chain challenges, Milwaukee-based MPE Inc. saw the acquisition of Racine Metal-Fab as a chance to add capabilities and capacity to…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display