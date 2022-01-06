Summerfest CEO buys home on Pewaukee Lake

Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc., has purchased a home on Pewaukee Lake in the town of Delafield for about $1.64 million, according to state records.

The one-story ranch house totals 3,437 square feet, and was built in 1956, according to town assessment records. Its assessed value is $889,000.

The home includes private piers and a master suite at the back of the house, designed with large windows in order to capitalize on lake views, according to online listings.

Smiley purchased the home from the Donald Riemer qualified personal residence trust, according to state records.

JJ Hausmann with Compass represented the seller. Kelli Kreuser with Shorewest Realtors represented the buyer.