Summerfest CEO buys home on Pewaukee Lake

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo: Realtor.com
Photo: Realtor.com

Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc., has purchased a home on Pewaukee Lake in the town of Delafield for about $1.64 million, according to state records.

The one-story ranch house totals 3,437 square feet, and was built in 1956, according to town assessment records. Its assessed value is $889,000.

The home includes private piers and a master suite at the back of the house, designed with large windows in order to capitalize on lake views, according to online listings.

Smiley purchased the home from the Donald Riemer qualified personal residence trust, according to state records.

JJ Hausmann with Compass represented the seller. Kelli Kreuser with Shorewest Realtors represented the buyer.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display