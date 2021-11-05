Compass adds real estate agents in Lake Country, Lake Geneva

Company's Wisconsin presence has grown to 44 agents since August

By
Alex Zank
-
JJ Hausmann team
Compass is continuing its expansion in southeastern Wisconsin with more agents in Lake Country and Lake Geneva. The New York-based residential brokerage and technology company recently announced the addition of JJ Hausmann to its growing…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

