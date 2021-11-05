Compass adds real estate agents in Lake Country, Lake Geneva

Compass
is continuing its expansion in southeastern Wisconsin with more agents in Lake Country and Lake Geneva.
The New York-based residential brokerage and technology company recently announced the addition of JJ Hausmann
to its growing roster
of agents. Keefe Real Estate
, of Lake Geneva, announced yesterday it is joining Compass.
"My team is incredibly excited to be the founding agents to bring Compass to Lake Country," Hausmann said. "I have been following the growth of the company for years and saw the success agents have had in other markets."
Keefe noted the deal for its joining Compass is expected to close later this month. It will maintain its leadership team, agents and staff. Tom Keefe
is president and chief executive officer of Keefe Real Estate.
"Keefe Real Estate’s local expertise and market dominance combined with Compass’ powerful agent network, real estate technology platform and consumer programs will provide expansive exposure for the company’s valued clients, listings and agents locally, in the Chicagoland area and nationally," the agency stated in a news release.
Compass expanded into Wisconsin in August with 16 founding agents in the Milwaukee area, representing more than $110 million in 2020 sales volume.
Since then, the company has grown to 44 agents, eight unlicensed team members and 14 staff.
Compass has nearly 23,000 agents in more than 62 markets in the U.S. Last year, Compass agents were involved in approximately $152 billion in residential real estate transactions. This makes Compass the largest independent real estate brokerage in the country, the company stated.