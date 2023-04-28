Subsidiary of Urban Manufacturing will move into Pentair’s former Brookfield facility

Pentair's Brookfield location at 20580 Enterprise Ave.
The former Pentair manufacturing facility at 20580 Enterprise Ave. in Brookfield. Image from Google.

After purchasing the former Pentair Water Filtration manufacturing facility in Brookfield earlier this month, Pewaukee-based Urban Manufacturing announced a newly created subsidiary has moved into the building at 20580 Enterprise Ave. Oliver Manufacturing, Inc., a newly formed subsidiary of Urban Manufacturing, has occupied the manufacturing facility. There are approximately 40 employees working for Oliver Manufacturing.

