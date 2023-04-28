Subsidiary of Urban Manufacturing will move into Pentair’s former Brookfield facility

After purchasing the former Pentair Water Filtration
manufacturing facility in Brookfield earlier this month, Pewaukee-based Urban Manufacturing
announced a newly created subsidiary has moved into the building at 20580 Enterprise Ave.
Oliver Manufacturing, Inc.
, a newly formed subsidiary of Urban Manufacturing, has occupied the manufacturing facility. There are approximately 40 employees working for Oliver Manufacturing.
Pentair previously had 210 employees
at its Brookfield facility before shutting it down and moving those operations to Mexico.
"The building is a shell of what it once was but my plan is to build it back up with new customers and work," said Tom Urbanchek,
president and chief executive officer of Urban Manufacturing.
The $4.9 million building acquisition
includes the machining left by Pentair. Following the acquisition, Urban Manufacturing can now offer a broader range of CNC machining, automation, machine workholding, engineering, product assembly, and other services to its customers.
"This acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy and allows us to better serve our customers with more capabilities and a broader range of products and services," said Urbanchek. “We look forward to working together to continue providing innovative solutions to our many customers while creating a welcoming and inclusive work environment for our employees.”
Founded in 1978, Urban Manufacturing has grown into a $30+ million company with 130 employees, according to the company’s website. The manufacturer’s clients include GE Healthcare, Harley-Davidson, Eaton, Smith’s Medical and more. The company’s Pewaukee facility is 93,000 square feet and houses over 110 CNC machines.