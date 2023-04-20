Pewaukee manufacturer buys former Pentair facility in Brookfield

After notifying the state last fall it would be closing its Brookfield manufacturing facility, Pentair Water Filtration has found a buyer for the building at 20580 Enterprise Ave.
State records show MRU Brookfield, LLC, which is an affiliate of Pewaukee-based Urban Manufacturing, purchased the former Pentair facility in Brookfield for $4.9 million.
Urban Manufacturing, a CNC contract manufacturer, did not respond to several requests for comment on the building purchase.
In addition to shutting down the Brookfield manufacturing facility, Pentair also shuttered operations at its Pewaukee distribution center at N25 W23040 Paul Road, resulting in the elimination of 210 jobs.
The company said in a statement production and distribution from both the Brookfield and Pewaukee locations would be moving to other sites in North America and Europe.
Pentair Water Filtration is a subsidiary of London-based Pentair plc., a multi-national corporation that employs 11,250 people. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Minnesota.