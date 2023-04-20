Pewaukee manufacturer buys former Pentair facility in Brookfield

Pentair's Brookfield location at 20580 Enterprise Ave.
The former Pentair manufacturing facility at 20580 Enterprise Ave. in Brookfield. Image from Google.

After notifying the state last fall it would be closing its Brookfield manufacturing facility, Pentair Water Filtration has found a buyer for the building at 20580 Enterprise Ave. State records show MRU Brookfield, LLC, which is an affiliate of Pewaukee-based Urban Manufacturing, purchased the former Pentair facility in Brookfield for $4.9 million. Urban Manufacturing, a

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

