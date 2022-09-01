Pentair to close Brookfield manufacturing facility, Pewaukee distribution center

Pentair Water Filtration will permanently close its Brookfield manufacturing facility at 20580 Enterprise Ave., as well as its Pewaukee distribution center at N25 W23040 Paul Road. An Aug. 30 WARN notice from Pentair says the…

Pentair Water Filtration will permanently close its Brookfield manufacturing facility at 20580 Enterprise Ave., as well as its Pewaukee distribution center at N25 W23040 Paul Road. An Aug. 30 WARN notice from Pentair says the decision to shutter both locations was made because the company is consolidating the manufacturing and distribution centers to other sites. The closures will cause the elimination of 210 positions. The company expects layoffs to begin Nov. 1. Layoffs will continue in phases until a complete closure on April 1, 2023.

"Production and distribution are moving to existing Pentair sites in North America and Europe," said the company in a statement. "These sites were selected based on customer and supply chain efficiencies as well as sites that have capabilities in manufacturing valves and other residential water treatment components. This decision was not made lightly. It is part of our continuous efforts to improve our processes and systems, enhance our capabilities, and efficiently utilize our resources to better serve our customers."

The company will be providing resources to affected employees through a separation package and by providing career transition services, including identifying as many available roles as possible at the company for affected individuals. Pentair Water Filtration is a subsidiary of London-based, a multi-national corporation that employs 11,250 people. In its second quarter results, Pentair reported sales growth of 13%. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Minneapolis. In 2021, the company reported revenues of $3.8 billion.