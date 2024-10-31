Submit your questions for Milwaukee DCD commissioner Lafayette Crump

Milwaukee Department of City Development commissioner Lafayette Crump will provide an update on development in the city and answer questions from Marquette University’s Andy Hunt at the 2024 BizTimes Media Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference.

To help inform the Q&A, BizTimes is collecting questions from the real estate and development community. You can submit a question by email to Arthur.Thomas@biztimes.com or by completing the form here.

The Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference takes place from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Brookfield Conference Center. You can register here.

The program also includes teams of developers sharing ideas for transforming the former Northridge Mall site on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, an update on capital markets and a presentation on the results of the annual BizTimes and Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin survey.

The event is sponsored by Building Advantage, CLA, Husch Blackwell and Johnson Financial Group. Innovative Signs and JLA Architects are exhibit sponsors and the Marquette University Vieth Institute for Real Estate Leadership and CARW are event partners.