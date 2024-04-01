Submit your company’s historic photos for Glance at Yesteryear feature

Southeastern Wisconsin is home to many companies with long, storied histories that stretch over generations. BizTimes Media is looking for help from our readers to tell the story of the region’s business community.

Each issue of BizTimes Milwaukee includes a historic photo near the end of the magazine along with a brief description of the photo. Sometimes these images are connected to recent news, sometimes they are just interesting pictures that offer a glimpse into how the business community has continued to evolve. Recent examples are available here.

Readers can now submit their company’s historic photos for consideration for an upcoming issue at this link.

Submissions will be considered on a rolling basis.

By sharing your company’s photo you are providing BizTimes Media with permission to publish it in an upcoming issue of BizTimes Milwaukee as well as online at biztimes.com. Please only share photos your company has rights to share.

If you have questions about submitting photos, contact BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas at arthur.thomas@biztimes.com