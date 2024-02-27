Glance At Yesteryear: Throughout the Year

— Submitted photo More restoration work planned at Soldiers Home This historic photo shows the Ward Memorial Theater (built in 1881) at the Milwaukee Soldiers Home complex near American Family Field. The theater, along with the Soldiers Home Chapel and the Governor’s Residence are part of a $25 million rehabilitation plan

This historic photo shows the Ward Memorial Theater (built in 1881) at the Milwaukee Soldiers Home complex near American Family Field. The theater, along with the Soldiers Home Chapel and the Governor's Residence are part of a $25 million rehabilitation plan recently announced by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and Madison-based developer The Alexander Co. The large square on the building's exterior is a stained-glass portrait of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant on horseback. It was removed in 2011 for safekeeping and will be returned as part of the restoration process.

This August 1937 aerial photo shows the downtown and Historic Third Ward areas in Milwaukee. The photo was taken as part of Agricultural Adjustment Administration land surveys.