Strattec will list Glendale HQ for sale, reduce shifts and cut 20 jobs

Glendale-based automotive supplier Strattec Security Corp.
will list its 300,000-square-foot headquarters facility for sale as the company seeks to “upgrade and modernize” its operations, according to a Tuesday announcement from the company.
"The evaluation will include identifying the best operational space for manufacturing and also office accommodations for the corporate offices, both ideally in the Milwaukee area assuming economics allow," the company said in a news release.
Strattec’s headquarters, located at 3333 Good Hope Road, sits on 28 acres of land and is used by approximately 300 employees, including 160 manufacturing employees.
The company expects its facility evaluation process to take several months.
Strattec also announced plans to reduce manufacturing operations from three shifts to two in Glendale in the first quarter of 2025. The reduction will eliminate approximately 20 positions.
The company will move from an eight-hour, five-day work week to a 10-hour, four-day work week. The company said this change was spurred by interest from its manufacturing employees.
“These are exciting times at Strattec as we look to upgrade and modernize our operations while providing our team members a more flexible work week. While in the early stages of evaluation, streamlining how we work is a high priority and we are evaluating how to better utilize our footprint, improve our office and manufacturing facilities and provide an enhanced work environment for our team," said Jennifer Slater
, president and CEO of Strattec. "Importantly, we continue to have sufficient capacity to continue to provide our customers the high-quality products they have grown to expect and to deliver them on time to meet their schedules. I am proud of the progress everyone at Strattec has made and see a building energy in the team to deliver on the changes needed to drive a strong, sustainable future.”
Slater took the helm at Strattec on July 1
, joining the company from Sensata Technologies. She immediately identified ways to modernize the business
, including updating IT systems, improving access to data, and developing a strategy to support sustainable growth.
Strattec is the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive locks and keys. It was once a division of Briggs & Stratton Corp. and became an independent company in 1995. The company now has more than 3,300 employees and annual revenue of more than $490 million.