Strattec appoints new CFO

Glendale-based Strattec Security Corp.
, a manufacturer of automotive locks and keys, has appointed Matthew Pauli
as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Pauli will begin his new role on Wednesday.
He succeeds Dennis Bowe
, who will continue with the company in an advisory role to help with the transition. Pauli will report to Jennifer Slater
, who was named Strattec’s chief executive officer earlier this year.
“We are in the midst of a transformation that requires deep financial experience and capabilities related to operational change, data analytics and information systems," said Slater. "Given the level of experience essential to execute our transformation, the company needs operational financial proficiency with implementing tools and oversight processes to create the focus and consistency requisite for achieving more predictable financial outcomes. Dennis has been great support for me and the organization as we have managed through the early stages of change, and we are very grateful that he will continue to support us through this transition.”
Pauli has more than 20 years of financial management experience. He most recently worked at Waukesha-based CentroMotion
, serving as executive advisor and chief financial officer.
Before his time at CentroMotion, Paul held several roles of increasing importance at Enerpac
. He earned his bachelors in business administration-accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“We are pleased to welcome Matt to the team. He has a proven track record of building, growing and transforming businesses," said Slater. "We believe that his ability to implement best practices and enhance our financial operations, as well as to define and deliver on key performance metrics, will help us drive cash generation, improve operational performance and support predictable commercial growth. His experience directly aligns with the needs of the organization as we advance our transformation and we expect his knowledge will add greater depth and dimension to our team as we work to uncover the underlying earnings potential of the company.”
Pauli’s appointment comes just a week after Strattec announced that two other c-suite executives have joined the company
.
Chey Becker-Varto
was named chief commercial officer and Linda Redmann
was named chief people officer.