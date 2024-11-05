Strattec names chief commercial officer and chief people officer

[caption id="attachment_600076" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Glendale-based Strattec Security Corp.
, a manufacturer of automotive locks and keys, named two new executive appointments.
Chey Becker-Varto
has been named chief commercial officer and Linda Redmann
has been named chief people office, which is a newly appointed position.
Both of them will report to chief executive officer Jennifer Slater
, who was named the company’s CEO earlier this year.
“As we work to transform Strattec to deliver stronger earnings power we must build a solid foundation with the right organizational structure, skills and experience,” Slater said. “Chey and Linda bring the background and leadership we need on our team to help uncover the underlying potential of this business through improved discipline, accountability, and processes.”
Becker-Varto most recently served as chief commercial officer of Michigan-based Vayan Group. Before that she was vice president of sales-Americas at Glendale-based Clarios.
Redmann most recently served as an executive HR consultant for Los Angeles-based Korn Ferry and Bolder HR. Before that she was senior vice president of people and culture at Boulder, Colorado-based SomaLogic.
“Chey brings an exceptional track record in delivering results in purchasing, finance, strategy, and commercial functions across multiple markets. I am confident in her leadership to execute our commercial strategy to drive profitable revenue growth,” said Slater. “Similarly, Linda’s career is marked by a strong ability to align human capital with business objectives to achieve organizational success, and her deep expertise in talent development, structural transformation and employee communications will be instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration.”