Steve Palec ending Rock ‘n Roll Roots radio show on WKLH after 34 years

Steve Palec, a prominent figure the last 35-plus years in the Milwaukee commercial real estate industry and also a longtime local radio show host, will be ending his Rock ‘n Roll Roots show on WKLH-FM 96.5.

Palec has hosted the show since 1987. He said it was “totally my choice” to end it.

His last show will be 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday.

“I’m proud of telling stories, sharing music, having fun, interviewing legends and informing an audience over the course of wars, tragedies, births, bulletins, weather issues and seven U.S. presidents, while never once ‘mailing it in,’ since I prepared for each and every show for hours on end,” Palec said.

Going back to high school, Palec has been on Milwaukee radio for 49 years. This includes stints at WUWM 89.7 FM, WAUK 540 AM, WQFM 93.3 FM, WZUU and as a sports reporter.

Palec has been a man on the move in recent years, during which time he made a major career shift and became a published author.

In 2019, he left his job as an office broker at Colliers International | Wisconsin to join Milwaukee-based office developer Irgens Partners LLC as chief marketing officer.

At that time, Palec said he was looking for a change after 35 years as a broker.

Later that year, he published a book. “In Awe: Beatles, Baseball & Bourbon” is a collection of stories from Palec’s life.

Palec has been involved in several major office transactions throughout southeastern Wisconsin, representing GE Healthcare in leasing 500,000 square feet in Wauwatosa, assisting ManpowerGroup in its corporate headquarters project in downtown Milwaukee and facilitating Baker Tilly’s move downtown. Most recently, he worked with Irgens on the downtown BMO Tower, which was completed 2020.

Palec said he’s enjoying his role at Irgens. He added that, as much as his wife (Living As A Leader partner and co-founder, and BizTimes Milwaukee strategies columnist, Aleta Norris) would like him to curtail his constant pontificating about music and other subjects, “who knows what’s next?”