State will help match employers with providers for on-site vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it will connect employers with vaccine providers to offer on-site workplace COVID-19 vaccinations.

Organizations interested in providing vaccinations can complete a vaccinator provider matching survey, and then DHS will coordinate with local health departments and vaccinators to support the organizations.

Employers offering on-site and community-based vaccinations not only make it more convenient for people to get vaccinated, but it also helps build vaccine confidence, DHS officials said.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from the virus. And our biggest priority is to ensure all Wisconsinites have the opportunity to get that protection,” said DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This vaccinator matching program will help us achieve that by providing vaccine options to people in their communities through the organizations they trust.”

The push to increase on-site and community-based vaccinations also reflects a shift in the state’s distribution strategy. Large-scale vaccination efforts, such as the operation at the Wisconsin Center, are winding down. The Wisconsin Center will close its vaccination site at the end of the month due to waning demand. Vaccination efforts will transition to the city’s Northwest and Southside health centers at that time.

Statewide vaccine administration has slowed from its peak early last month. During the week of April 4, the state administered 424,216 doses. Last week, it administered 241,637 doses.

To date, 43.7% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose. In Milwaukee County, the rate is slightly lower at 41.3%.