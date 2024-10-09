State Building Commission approves funding for Milwaukee Rep, other community projects

The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved $1.9 million in state funding for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater
's Associated Bank Theater Center project
.
The commission approved $160.8 million for community projects across the state on Tuesday, including $50 million to 50 organizations as part of the new Non-State Grant Program that Gov. Tony Evers launched last year. The Non-State Grant Program, which was created in the 2023-25 biennial budget, aims to address community needs, including "health and wellness, economic and workforce development, arts and culture and public services," according to a news release from the governor's office.
The Milwaukee Rep was among the 50 Non-State Grant Program recipients. With this additional funding, the Rep has surpassed its original $78 million fundraising goal for the Associated Bank Theater Center project — a goal
that it reached last month
. According to the Milwaukee Rep's Wednesday news release, items previously removed from the theater renovation plan will be restored, such as:
- Renovating the 5th floor theater administration offices and restrooms and make them ADA compliant
- Renovating the 4th floor common area and kitchen
- Building new Herro-Franke Studio Theater dressing rooms to increase accessibility
- Adding exterior signage on the RiverWalk
- Installing HVAC in the new Production Center
"We are very grateful for the support of Governor Evers, the Department of Administration and the State Building Commission," said Milwaukee Rep executive director Chad Bauman
in the Rep's news release. "With this critical public investment, we will ensure that hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites each year continue to enjoy world-class theater for generations to come."
According to the news release, other area projects funded through this new grant program include:
- $1.75 million to Meta House for Project Horizon, its planned new facility in Milwaukee's Piggsville neighborhood
- $1.2 million to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport for its South Cargo Logistics Hub
- $750,000 to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program
- $750,000 to United Community Center-Milwaukee for the Bruce-Guadalupe Community School expansion
- $500,000 to Northwest Side Community Development Corporation for its High Quality Early Childhood Education Center
- $558,000 to Waukesha County Community Foundation for the Grede Park Parade Memorial project
- $1.32 million to Carthage College for expanding its nursing laboratories and classrooms
- $830,000 to SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. for its Academy Early Learning Center
- $159,200 to the Kenosha Public Library for its Uptown Children's Library
The commission also approved separate funding for a number of projects in the Universities of Wisconsin system, including "extensive exterior envelope repairs" at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and "significant health and safety improvements" for UW-Parkside's Facilities Management Center, according to the governor's news release.