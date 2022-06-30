Stan’s Fit For Your Feet acquires Chicago-area shoe store

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet is expanding its Milwaukee-area business footprint into Chicagoland. The third-generation family-owned footwear retailer on Thursday announced it has purchased Waxberg’s Walk Shoppe in Niles, a village located northeast of O’Hare…

is expanding its Milwaukee-area business footprint into Chicagoland. The third-generation family-owned footwear retailer on Thursday announced it has purchasedin Niles, a village located northeast of O’Hare International Airport. Waxberg's, also a third-generation family business, will continue operating under its existing brand name. Its retail store is located at 7013 W. Dempster St. Founded in 1950, Stan's currently has locations in Brookfield, Glendale and Greenfield. Expanding outside the greater Milwaukee area has been a topic of discussion for years, and the acquisition was the "perfect opportunity," said Jim Sajdak, second-generation president and chief executive officer of Stan's. "Our family business histories and philosophies are so similar that this acquisition is really a perfect match. When we connected with the Waxberg family, we immediately were interested in continuing their 102-year-old family business legacy," said Sajdak. Waxberg's was founded in 1919. Both Stan’s and Waxberg’s carry brands such as Alegria, Birkenstock, Brooks, Clarks, Dansko, ECCO, Hoka, Naot, Pikolinos, Taos, Hartjes and New Balance at their stores and online. Both stores have certified pedorthists on staff. The decision to keep the Waxberg's brand name pays homage to the family's legacy and investment in the Niles community over the past 10 decades, said Sajdak. "We are also really proud to have their team joining our family in an effort to continue Waxberg’s legacy," he added. Sajdak’s four adult children are involved in the family business and have all earned their certified pedorthist credentials. Andy serves as director of operations; David is director of merchandising; Megan is director of marketing; and Ben is director of community outreach.