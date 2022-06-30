Stan’s Fit For Your Feet acquires Chicago-area shoe store

Retailer's first expansion outside of the Milwaukee area

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Stan's Fit For Your Feet acquired Waxberg's Walk Shoppe at 7013 W. Dempster St. in Niles, Illinois. Photo credit: Stan's Fit For Your Feet
Stan’s Fit For Your Feet is expanding its Milwaukee-area business footprint into Chicagoland. The third-generation family-owned footwear retailer on Thursday announced it has purchased Waxberg’s Walk Shoppe in Niles, a village located northeast of O’Hare…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

