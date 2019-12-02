St. Camillus breaks ground on residential tower project

Second phase of expansion project

By
Lauren Anderson
-
An HGA rendering of the St. Camillus East Residence.

St. Camillus officials on Monday celebrated the start of construction for its new 15-story independent living building on its Wauwatosa campus.

The new East Residence building, which will connect to the existing St. Camillus campus at 10100 W. Bluemound Road, will include 168 independent living apartment units, an art gallery, theater, wellness center and chapel.

St. Camillus scaled back initial plans for the tower project following objections from community members over its proposed height. Previous proposals called for a 21-story, and later, an 18-story tower.

It’s the second phase of St. Camillus’ recent expansion. Phase one, which included a 72-unit assisted living building specializing in dementia care and a 50-unit Jesuit community house for the Order of St. Camillus, was completed in late 2018.

St. Camillus has razed its Court West and Court East buildings to accommodate the new tower.

St. Camillus offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation, home health care and home hospice services.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People