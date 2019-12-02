St. Camillus breaks ground on residential tower project

St. Camillus officials on Monday celebrated the start of construction for its new 15-story independent living building on its Wauwatosa campus.

The new East Residence building, which will connect to the existing St. Camillus campus at 10100 W. Bluemound Road, will include 168 independent living apartment units, an art gallery, theater, wellness center and chapel.

St. Camillus scaled back initial plans for the tower project following objections from community members over its proposed height. Previous proposals called for a 21-story, and later, an 18-story tower.

It’s the second phase of St. Camillus’ recent expansion. Phase one, which included a 72-unit assisted living building specializing in dementia care and a 50-unit Jesuit community house for the Order of St. Camillus, was completed in late 2018.

St. Camillus has razed its Court West and Court East buildings to accommodate the new tower.

St. Camillus offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation, home health care and home hospice services.